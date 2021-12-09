Cloud related roles take up 10% of total jobs: Monster

With ongoing digitization and adoption of emerging technologies across sectors, India is at the forefront of cloud adoption having witnessed a massive uptick with the shift to virtual working and adoption of digital tech.

However, there is an emerging talent gap prevailing in the industry due to the lack of adequate skilling. Data from the online recruiting platform Monster.com indicates that the demand for cloud professionals has seen an uptrend with cloud-related roles taking up nearly 10% of total jobs with 3 lakh active job seekers in November 2021.

The cloud market in India is expanding and expected to grow 26% by the end of 2022.

The top skills in demand for cloud professionals include Cloud computing, AWS/Azure, Cloud Migration, SAP, Cloud Security, Machine Learning/AI, which are highly pursued and in demand by recruiters. Further, it was noted that the demand for cloud-related roles has grown exponentially since last year (+40%), with over 608,000 cloud professionals across all verticals in India.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO – Monster APAC & ME, a Quess company, said, “It is no surprise that the demand for cloud professionals in India is continuing to expand to exponential heights, having grown over 40% since last year.

It is also interesting to note that freshers and intermediate level professionals hold a higher share in the cloud market.”

Interestingly, Monster.com data presents that the largest share in cloud jobs was held by Intermediate level professionals with 4-6 years of experience who comprised of 44% of the cloud workforce as on November 2021. Entry level talent with 0-3 years of experience followed close behind with at 29%, indicating an optimistic outlook for freshers in the industry.

While the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital transformation and emerging technologies across industries, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for certified cloud coders in India. In order to cater to this demand and create a pool of skilled talent in the industry, Monster.com has collaborated with Microsoft to launch Velocity, a virtual career fair for cloud professionals.

Share of Cloud jobs (month-on-month), as per data from Monster.com Month % Cloud jobs Nov 2021 10% Oct 2021 9% Sep 2021 10% Aug 2021 6% July 2021 5% June 2021 5%