Coal ministry conducts pre-bid conference for auction of 11 mines

-
ALSO READ
Power Mech bags Rs 9,294 crore contract from Central Coalfields
Metal & mining stocks big laggard on bourses over the long term
Metal and mining stocks' weight touches two-year high on Nifty50
Coal India supply to power sector grows by 12% to 118 MT in Sep qtr
Centre regulates coal stocks at plants having more than 15 days buffer
-
The government on Monday organised a pre-bid conference for prospective bidders for the sale of 11 coal mines.
The coal ministry launched the second attempt of the auction of 11 coal mines earmarked for the sale of coal last month.
"Ministry of Coal has organised a pre-bid conference today for prospective bidders," according to an official statement.
These were the mines that were offered in the first attempt launched on March 25 and had fetched single bids.
Presentations were made on the terms and conditions of auction, technical details of mines and the National Coal Index by SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) and DDG respectively, the coal ministry said.
The auction will be held online through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share.
Key features of the auction process include the introduction of the National Coal Index, ease in participation with no restriction for prior coal mining experience, full flexibility in coal utilisation, optimised payment structures, efficiency promotion through incentives for early production and the use of clean coal technology.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU