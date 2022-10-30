JUST IN
Despite direct impact, edible oil sector is divided on GM mustard approval
J-K Police set to hire helicopter services for next 3 years; bids floated
India signs deal with Belgium-based IMEC to get chip-making technology
Key Indian auto executives don't understand compliance obligations: Report
India ramps up visa processing in UK, announces new process for group tours
India likely to start free trade pact negotiations with GCC next month
One-stop for insurance services 'Bima Sugam' a game changer: IRDAI Chairman
How digitisation and access to the internet are leaving Indian women behind
Business Standard

Ministries of coal, power to finalise freight cost cut plan: NITI Aayog

Senior coal ministry officials told Business Standard they were aware of the report that NITI Aayog was preparing

Topics
Coal ministry | Power ministry | Freight rates

Deepak Patel Dhruvaksh Saha & Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

coal mining, coal, mining
Coal freight is the biggest source of revenue of railways, accounting for almost half of its freight basket which earned the national transporter Rs 1.43 trillion in 2021-22

NITI Aayog is pitching for reduction in freight charges for transportation of coal. This would form part of the policy to optimise the cost of coal in the country, which the central government think tank said would be prepared by coal and power ministries.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 22:51 IST

