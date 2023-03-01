JUST IN
Coal production increases by 15% to 784 mn tonnes during Apr-Feb 2022-23

Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported production of 619.70 million tonnes up to February 2023 as compared to 542.38 million tonnes during the same period of the last fiscal, an increase of 14.26 per cent

Topics
Coal production | coal industry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The coal entrepreneurs seem to have cottoned on to the fact that there is no doomsday arriving for the sector anytime soon
coal

India's coal production increased by 15.10 per cent to 784.41 million tonnes during April 2022-February 2023 as compared to 681.5 million tonnes produced during the same period of last year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported production of 619.70 million tonnes up to February 2023 as compared to 542.38 million tonnes during the same period of the last fiscal, an increase of 14.26 per cent.

Total coal despatch was 793.86 million tonnes during April 2022-February 2023 as compared to 740.96 million tonnes during same period of last year, a growth of 7.14 per cent which shows steady and efficient amount of coal despatch to various sectors.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 18:45 IST

