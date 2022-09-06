Coal production increases by 8.2% y-o-y in August to 58.33 mn tonnes

-
ALSO READ
FASTag in fast lane: Spike in adoption lifts toll collection past Rs 33K cr
India sets 19 mn tonnes end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
Local train derails at CSMT in Mumbai; Harbour Line services affected
State-run power gencos owe Rs 6,477.5 crore to Coal India Ltd
Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from Bengaluru transport corp
-
Coal output in India rose to 58.33 million tonnes in August 2022, up by 8.2 per cent from the 53.88 million tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of last year.
According to Coal Ministry data, Coal India Limited (CIL) as well as other captive mines recorded a growth of 8.49 and 27.06 per cent respectively by producing 46.22 million tonnes and 8.02 million tonnes, respectively.
Coal dispatch went up by 5.41 per cent to 63.43 million tonnes in August 2022 compared to 60.18 million tonnes recorded in August 2021.
In August 2022, CIL and other captive mines registered a growth of 5.11 per cent and 26.29 per cent by dispatching 51.12 million tonnes and 8.28 million tonnes of coal, respectively.
The power utilities dispatch grew by 10.84 per cent to 54.09 million tonnes during August 2022 as against 48.80 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, due to rising demand for power.
The overall power generation in August 2022 has been 3.14 per cent higher than the power generated in August 2021.
--IANS
ans/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU