Coal production increases by 8.2% y-o-y in August to 58.33 mn tonnes

output in India rose to 58.33 million tonnes in August 2022, up by 8.2 per cent from the 53.88 million tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

According to Ministry data, India Limited (CIL) as well as other captive mines recorded a growth of 8.49 and 27.06 per cent respectively by producing 46.22 million tonnes and 8.02 million tonnes, respectively.

Coal dispatch went up by 5.41 per cent to 63.43 million tonnes in August 2022 compared to 60.18 million tonnes recorded in August 2021.

In August 2022, CIL and other captive mines registered a growth of 5.11 per cent and 26.29 per cent by dispatching 51.12 million tonnes and 8.28 million tonnes of coal, respectively.

The power utilities dispatch grew by 10.84 per cent to 54.09 million tonnes during August 2022 as against 48.80 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year, due to rising demand for power.

The overall power generation in August 2022 has been 3.14 per cent higher than the power generated in August 2021.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

