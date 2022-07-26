Local train derails at CSMT in Mumbai; Harbour Line services affected

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai's CSMT facelift plan back to drawing board due to railway revamp
Local train services hit on Mumbai's harbour line due to power issue
Nearly 76% work of Mumbai Trans-harbour Link project completed: MMRDA
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Travelling on a premium train? This is what you will need to pay for meals
-
A local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, affection suburban services on the Harbour Line, an official said.
No one was injured, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.
The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.
According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform. One of the 12 coaches of the train climbed on the edge of the platform, they said.
"No one was injured in the incident," Sutar said, adding that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU