JUST IN
Scale of digital public infrastructure staggering, says UIDAI CEO
Draw inspiration from vibrancy of Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 meeting
India's economic growth likely to slow further to 4.6% in Oct-Dec: Poll
PM Modi flags emerging market debt risk as G20 finance chiefs meet
Indians spent a record amount on foreign travel in 2022. Here's how much
Will have International Biofuel Alliance before G20 summit: Hardeep Puri
PM bats for strengthening multilateral development banks to meet challenges
War in Ukraine: How one year of conflict changed geopolitics and economics
Making millets mainstream: The two-day event to begin on Friday
1 year of Ukraine war: Cheaper crude from Russia pushes India's import bill
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Gujarat govt presents Rs 3.01 trn budget with no new taxes proposed
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Coal production up 16% to 698 mn tonnes during Apr-Jan in this fiscal

Coal production grew by 16 per cent touching 698 mn tonnes during April-January period of the current fiscal, against 601 mn tonnes production recorded during the corresponding period of last year

Topics
Coal production | Coal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Coal
Photo: Bloomberg

Coal production grew by 16 per cent touching 698 million tonnes during April-January period of the current fiscal, against 601 million tonnes production recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

According to coal ministry sources, during the above mentioned period, Coal India Limited's (CIL) production rose by 15.23 per cent to 550.93 million tonnes against 478.12 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

The increase in domestic coal production has helped the country curb import to a large extent in the face of sharp increase in coal demand, arising due to continuous rise in power consumption.

The coal ministry has fixed the target of 1.31 billion tonnes for 2024-25, which it expects to go up to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2029-30.

The ministry has been actively engaging with various state governments and central government agencies for starting new coal mines and enhancing coal production in the currently operational mines.

As a result of this, production from captive and commercial coal mines increased to 93.22 million tonnes during April-January period of 22-23 from 71.31 million tonnes in the same period of 2021-22, showing a growth of more than 30 per cent.

--IANS

ans/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal production

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 14:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.