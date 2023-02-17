Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report

has a refinancing plan which the Indian company will disclose after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled told bondholders on a call on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.

One of its subsidiaries, Limited Restricted Group, will refinance existing bonds through a 15-year amortizing private placement, the executive said, according to the sources.

Adani did not immediately respond to a comment request.

bonds due in 2024 and offering a 4.375% coupon jumped on Thursday to 84.5 cents on the dollar from 75 a day earlier, according to Tradeweb data.

Other Adani Green Energy debt securities also posted gains.

Seven listed of the conglomerate have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stock, and flagged concerns over its high debt levels.

Adani has rejected the concerns and denied any wrongdoing.

Dollar bonds that Adani firms issued have dropped sharply in value over the past few weeks although they have pared back some losses in recent days.

Rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's this month revised their outlooks to negative from stable for some of the group's .

In a bid to calm investors, the conglomerate said earlier this week its faced no material refinancing risk or near-term liquidity issues.

