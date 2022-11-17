Coffee exports double to Rs 3,312 cr during Apr-Sept period: Piyush Goyal

The country's exports almost doubled to Rs 3,312 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 1,657 crore in the same period of 2013-14, Commerce and Industry Minister said in a tweet.

"Indian exports (are) hitting new milestones. India's exports of rose to almost two times in April-September 2022 over the same period in 2013," he said.

India is Asia's third-largest producer and exporter of the commodity. India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among the major export destinations for Indian coffee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)