Companies in a fix as lower supplies in peak flush season spike milk prices

While the rise in milk procurement prices in the flush season has gladdened millions of milk farmers across India on the one hand, on the other it has put pressure on companies to pass on the hike to consumers. This is somewhat unusual, because milk prices tend to soften during the flush season that runs from November to March when supplies are 8-10 per cent more than normal, market players said.

However, trade and market sources said milk supplies in the flush season this year are 20-25 per cent lower than last year, which has impacted procurement rates as well. As a result, ...