JUST IN
Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill
Local bodies going green through climate bonds in Madhya Pradesh
Paddy custom milling gains momentum as Chhattisgarh govt changes policy
Cities should rethink traditional planning models to deliver outcomes: Puri
One-third of urban Indians claim dip in disposable income in last 12 months
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
Fuel demand slips in January from nine-month peak on back of lower mobility
India's technical textile exports grew 28.4% in 2021-22: Govt to Lok Sabha
Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover
ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Local bodies going green through climate bonds in Madhya Pradesh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Compensation likely in settlement cases in revised Competition Bill

Legislation likely to be introduced in ongoing Budget session of parliament

Topics
competition law | Competition Act

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
The standing committee had recommended against shortening merger review timelines, saying it can be burdensome for an understaffed CCI

The government, in changes being introduced to a Bill, is considering allowing compensation to be claimed even in settlement cases, said sources. The addition to the settlement clause is being made to protect consumers, a senior official said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on competition law

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.