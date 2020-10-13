Compound interest waiver will cost Rs 6,500 crore to govt: Official

-
ALSO READ
Govt to waive compound interest during moratorium for some loans: Report
SC adjourns hearing on loan moratorium as RBI seeks time to file affidavit
Huge relief for home loan borrowers if govt bears part of compound interest
Loan moratorium: SC adjourns hearing to Oct 5 as govt seeks more time
Don't hide behind RBI, clarify your stand on loan moratorium: SC to govt
-
The Central government’s decision to fund the compound interest payment for small borrowers during the six-month moratorium period will come at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on Wednesday demanding waiver of interest charged by banks on the instalments that have been deferred for repayment by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through a six-month moratorium imposed in March. The matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday but was deferred. The government has told the apex court that it is ready to bear the burden of waiving compound interest for any individual or entity whose loan amount is less than Rs 2 crore, irrespective of whether they have availed loan repayment moratorium or not.
The finance ministry is going to take proposals related to setting up a development finance institution and a new policy on public sector enterprises to the Union Cabinet shortly, the government official cited above said, without delving into much details.
The government, under the new public sector enterprises policy, is set to define strategic sectors that will not have more than four state-owned units, while such public sector firms in other sectors will be privatised. The government will pick up a stake in development finance institution and will involve the private sector to bolster investments in the economy.
ALSO READ: Indian economy to dip 10.3% in 2020; rebound with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
However, the government is not actively considering pumping in money into a bad bank proposed by the Indian Banks Association, the official clarified.
On the Rs 20,000 crore Vodafone tax arbitration case, the government will examine whether the bilateral investment treaty (BIT), signed between the Netherlands and India, has any jurisdiction over taxation matters, the official said. “We haven’t taken a decision on whether we will go for an appeal or not against the Vodafone arbitration award. The government is clear that it is against the principles of retrospective taxation but you have to examine the judgment (of the Permanent Court of Arbitration) carefully to know the matter in hand,” the official said.
The official explained that the BIT only protects investment of the two countries in question but does not deal with taxation which is a sovereign right of a country. “Taxation is within the sovereign domain and not within the jurisdiction of the BIT. Was the case argued on the fact that BIT doesn’t have a jurisdiction?” the official said.
The official said that the government is not averse to the idea of further measures to provide stimulus in the economy.
ALSO READ: Can't extend loan moratorium as it may affect credit discipline: RBI to SC
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a two-pronged stimulus package aimed at bolstering capital expenditure and stimulating consumer demand during the upcoming festive season, estimating a ~73,000-crore boost by the end of this financial year. The measures, which signalled the Centre’s fiscally conservative approach towards boosting demand, included giving money into the hands of central government employees, but with strict conditions on spending towards goods and services; a limited hike in its capital expenditure; and paltry interest-free loans to states for funding projects.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU