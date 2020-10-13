Compound interest waiver will cost Rs 6,500 crore to govt: Official

The Central government’s decision to fund the compound interest payment for small borrowers during the six-month moratorium period will come at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on Wednesday demanding waiver of interest charged by banks on the instalments that have been deferred for repayment by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through a six-month moratorium imposed in March. The matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday but was deferred. The government has told the apex court that it is ready to bear the burden of waiving compound interest for any individual or entity whose loan amount is less than Rs 2 crore, irrespective of whether they have availed loan repayment moratorium or not.

The finance ministry is going to take proposals related to setting up a development finance institution and a new policy on public sector enterprises to the Union Cabinet shortly, the government official cited above said, without delving into much details.

The government, under the new public sector enterprises policy, is set to define strategic sectors that will not have more than four state-owned units, while such public sector firms in other sectors will be privatised. The government will pick up a stake in development finance institution and will involve the private sector to bolster investments in the economy.





However, the government is not actively considering pumping in money into a bad bank proposed by the Indian Banks Association, the official clarified.

On the Rs 20,000 crore Vodafone tax arbitration case, the government will examine whether the bilateral investment treaty (BIT), signed between the Netherlands and India, has any jurisdiction over taxation matters, the official said. “We haven’t taken a decision on whether we will go for an appeal or not against the Vodafone arbitration award. The government is clear that it is against the principles of retrospective taxation but you have to examine the judgment (of the Permanent Court of Arbitration) carefully to know the matter in hand,” the official said.

The official explained that the BIT only protects investment of the two countries in question but does not deal with taxation which is a sovereign right of a country. “Taxation is within the sovereign domain and not within the jurisdiction of the BIT. Was the case argued on the fact that BIT doesn’t have a jurisdiction?” the official said.

The official said that the government is not averse to the idea of further measures to provide stimulus in the economy.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a two-pronged stimulus package aimed at bolstering capital expenditure and stimulating consumer demand during the upcoming festive season, estimating a ~73,000-crore boost by the end of this financial year. The measures, which signalled the Centre’s fiscally conservative approach towards boosting demand, included giving money into the hands of central government employees, but with strict conditions on spending towards goods and services; a limited hike in its capital expenditure; and paltry interest-free loans to states for funding projects.