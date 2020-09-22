Contrasting tales: Economy is down, but markets have defied fears

-
ALSO READ
Govt, RBI measures have slowed down contraction in economy: NCAER
'Polarised' and 'sell on rally' may define markets' character, say experts
'No doubt' on GDP contraction in Q1: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Last rate cut for now but there're more bullets in RBI's chamber
RBI measures, global markets surge propel Sensex, Nifty to one month high
-
The GDP contracted an unprecedented 23.9 per cent in the April-June period of 2020-21 — the first two months saw the lockdown, which was partially eased in June.
The government is hopeful of a V-shape recovery in the coming quarters, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not. Lead indicators lend credence to RBI's theory of gradual recovery.
In contrast, equity markets, which crashed over 40 per cent even before the lockdown came into effect on March 24, have defied fears, staging a dramatic recovery fuelled by aggressive stimulus measures by global central banks and support from the Centre and the RBI.
In the past six months, Nifty has gained 52 per cent in rupee terms and 58 per cent in dollar value — making India one of the best-performing markets globally.
The rally has been supported by strong buying by overseas investors, pushing valuations to multi-year highs and indicating that stocks are penciling in sharp earnings recovery.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU