Coronavirus: Oil use to suffer first quarterly drop in a decade, says IEA

"Global oil demand has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus and the widespread shutdown of China's economy," it said.

AFP/PTI 

Oil rig
Representative image of an oil rig

Global oil demand will suffer its first quarterly drop in a decade as COVID-19 virus lashes the economy in China and its impact ripples throughout the world, the IEA said. "Global oil demand has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus and the widespread shutdown of China's economy," it said.

First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 22:57 IST

