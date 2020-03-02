Coronavirus outbreak: IT services companies widen travel restrictions

As new cases of coronavirus started to emerge in many parts of the world, IT services firms have begun to impose strict travel restrictions, which is likely to result in business disruption in the coming days.

Also, the demand from hospitality & travel and automotive verticals is expected to turn weak in the coming months, as tourism has been badly affected in the past two months. According to company executives, most IT firms have cut down unnecessary travels to countries like Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Italy. “Wipro has suspended travel to and transit through mainland ...