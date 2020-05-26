'How do I get a printout?' New flying rules test some passengers' patience

Suraj was in two minds — whether to take the flight or let things settle down. In January, his doctor had prescribed surgery and he couldn’t delay it any further.

He booked a ticket on May 22 and landed at the Delhi airport in a hazmat suit. “I am so nervous about catching the virus,” Suraj, 47, who hails from Noida told this reporter while preparing to board one of the first flights out of Delhi to Bengaluru in almost two months. India resumed commercial domestic flights on Monday after a gap of two months and the first day saw high cancellations and nervous ...