JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Over 500 flights take off, but states create plane confusion at airports
Business Standard

'How do I get a printout?' New flying rules test some passengers' patience

India resumed commercial domestic flights on Monday after a gap of two months and the first day saw high cancellations and nervous passengers trying to adapt to the new normal of flying.

Topics
domestic flights | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi/Bengaluru 

Suraj was in two minds — whether to take the flight or let things settle down. In January, his doctor had prescribed surgery and he couldn’t delay it any further.

He booked a ticket on May 22 and landed at the Delhi airport in a hazmat suit. “I am so nervous about catching the virus,” Suraj, 47, who hails from Noida told this reporter while preparing to board one of the first flights out of Delhi to Bengaluru in almost two months. India resumed commercial domestic flights on Monday after a gap of two months and the first day saw high cancellations and nervous ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 02:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU