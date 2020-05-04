Covid-19 crisis: Seven charts that show the pain in economy due to lockdown

A host of very high frequency economic indicators show a significant decline in economic activity during the lockdown. Economic activity becomes harder to track during the lockdown put in place to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Standard looked at key indicators which are available with greater regularity as a proxy for how the economy is doing. Analysts had used similar indicators in China during the period of the lockdown when data was scarce, and also to keep an eye on a fast-changing situation which monthly or quarterly data may be too slow to capture. The ...