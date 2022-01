Covid-19 curbs leave restaurant owners across the country high and dry

Restaurants across the country are staring at a long winter ahead. The fresh set of Covid-19-induced restrictions has thrown a spanner in the recovery that was underway after the second wave.

Most have also stalled expansion plans due to the uncertainty and are seeking relief to offset the shrunken business. If the current set of restrictions on the number of hours and capacity continues, restaurant owners fear that they will have to take tough calls like letting go of people. Restaurants in metros were already operating at half the capacity in line with the government mandated ...