Covid-19 impact: After 60% fall in April, exports shrink another 36% in May

India'a outbound trade contracted by 36 per cent in May after a historic fall in April. While the government says this offers hopes of recovery going forward, experts remain doubtful as have now fallen for the third-straight month.

Except for iron ore, pharmaceuticals, spices and rice, all other commodities have registered negative growth in May, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Crucial petrochemical efforts continued to shrink at a fast pace, falling 68.4 per cent, up from 66 per cent in April.

However, policymakers are now less worried over the knock-on effects of the current series of major contraction, on outbound trade in FY21. The March-June period is crucial in the export cycle for many sectors such as apparels and engineering goods, but broadly export numbers are encouraging, they say.

Last week, Goyal said in the first week of June are at par with what they were in June 1-7, 2019. " during June 1-7 this year dipped by only about 0.76 per cent to $ 4.94 billion from $ 5.03 billion in the same period last year," the minister said. Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that he expects contraction to narrow to 8-10 per cent in June.





Among sectors which saw major losses, Leather products (-75.07 per cent), handicrafts (-72.77 per cent), gems & jewellery (-68.83 per cent), and apparels (-66.19 per cent ), stood out.

In the previous month of April, only $10.36 billion worth of goods had been exported. The rate of fall in outbound trade was the most since at least April 1, 1995, as manufacturing units remained shut for the first 20 days owing to the nationwide curbs, and faced major logistics and supply-side hurdles later on. The country’s exports had declined by 34.57 per cent in March.

Imports also continued to contract, albeit by a smaller margin than April's 58.65 per cent. In the latest month, imports fell by 51 per cent to $22 billion, as crude oil imports were drastically cut and gold inflows almost wiped out. As a result, the monthly trade deficit reduced to just $3.15 billion.