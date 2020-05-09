JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

MP will need Rs 1 trillion to reboot economy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: State govts likely to raise more money using bonds

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, state governments' gross market borrowings stood at Rs 6.08 trillion in 2019-20, up from Rs 4.78 trillion in 2018-19.

Topics
Coronavirus | State borrowing | Market borrowings

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

With the central government jacking up the size of its market borrowings for FY21, state governments, too, are expected to raise more money, via development bonds. This is to fund expenditure as revenues dry up because of the severe economic downturn triggered by the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings, said revenues will be under severe pressure in FY21, yet states will have to pay salaries, pensions, service old debts, and spend on establishments. Some money like GST arrears will come from the Centre. Against this ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, May 09 2020. 02:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU