Covid-19 impact: TDS revenue collection in first 10 days of May down 22%

Revenue collection from tax deducted at source (TDS) fell 22 per cent from May 1 to May 10, the last day for TDS payment. This indicates large layoffs and salary cuts in April, besides stagnant rental activity due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

TDS collections stood at around Rs 44,110 crore between May 1 and May 10, against Rs 56,447 crore mopped up in the same period last year. In fact, gross direct tax collections from April 1 to May 10 this fiscal year were down 14.6 per cent at Rs 85,665 crore against Rs 1 trillion in the corresponding period of last year. ...