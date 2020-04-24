Covid-19: Panic in Azadpur mandi after death; officials say ops to continue

Panic gripped the Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale fruit and vegetable markets in the country, over reports that a section of traders is looking to suspend their operations over Covid-19 fears, even though officials clarified that operations in Azadpur will continue as usual and there will be no suspension of trading.



“All rumours regarding some traders threatening not to run their shops due to Covid-19 fears are completely unfounded and all shops are operating normally today and will continue to do so in the coming days as well,” Adil Ahmed Khan, chairman of Azadpur APMC told Business Standard.



In the last few days, some traders threatened to suspend their operations following the death of a trader due to Covid-19 and after rumours apread that two more mandi workers had got infected.



“Traders selling lemons, tomatoes, oranges, grapes, turmeric and ginger among others are planning to suspend operations over fears of Covid-19 because nobody wants to risk their lives,” said Rajendra Sharma, a prominent trader of Azadpur Mandi and President of Onion Merchants Association.





He said that onion and potato traders, however, hadn't decided to join any such suspension and would continue with their business as usual.



Rajkumar Bhatia, another trader from the same mandi, said that labourers who load and unload and fruits from trucks are scared as they fear that if they get infected there is no one to look after them and hence don’t want to come to work.



“We are waiting for the goods in transit from villages and once they reach the mandi, we will take a call whether or not to suspend operations as sanitization operations in the mandi are grossly inadequate,” Bhatia said.



Anil Malhotra, a member of Azadpur APMC, in a letter written few days ago, alleged that the administration has placed unreasonable demands on traders like early completion of loading and unloading of trucks which is difficult to fulfill due to acute shortage of labourers.



He said that after the death of one trader, everyone was terrified to work in Azadpur as there was no sanitization drive and contact tracing being carried out there. “The administration should shift the mandi to nearby open fields for the time being so that social distancing norms can be maintained,” Malhotra said in the letter.





Azadpur is one of the biggest wholesale market for perishable items in India and caters to entire National Capital of Delhi along with parts of the adjoining satellite towns of Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad.



On an average, annually over 5 million tonnes of fruits and arrive in the market, which means over 14,000 tonnes daily.



Few days back, the had decided to run the Azadpur mandi in shifts to maintain Covid-19 lockdown rules.

It allowed sale of from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6 pm in order to maintain social-distancing at the mandi, which is spread over 80 acres.



However, on request from farmers and traders, the shift system was abolished and mandi was allowed to operate round-the-clock.



A token system was also introduced under which only 1,000 people will be allowed every four hours so that social distancing is maintained.





The mandi, which is the lifeline for millions of people in Delhi and NCR saw its arrivals dropped by 20-40 per cent in the first few days of the lockdown due to transportation problems.



“There is no cause for fear among the traders as the administration is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of traders,” Adil Ahmed Khan said.



He said on Friday itself a team of 19 medical professionals that included 12 doctors visited the Azadpur mandi and tested around 400 traders and labourers in Azadpur.



He said contrary to rumours, the arrivals have increased by 30 per cent in the last few days and rates are also stable. He added that special steps are being taken to maintain cleanliness and hygience in the mandi premises.

