Covid spike, local lockdowns could disrupt FPI inflows: Ind-Ra

-
ALSO READ
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
Banks' gross NPAs may rise to 13.5% by Sept: Financial stability report
RBI proposes liquidity enhancing measures for RRBs, directions to come soon
Banking system liquidity on the slide due to advance tax outflow
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
-
The recent spike in Covid-19 cases along with associated lockdowns, though localised, could disrupt foreign portfolio investments as well as domestic credit markets, said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
According to Ind-Ra, India's second round of Covid outbreak is moving in a direction different from the global trend.
"The cases seem to have abated in major countries and the massive vaccination drive is expected to anchor any meaningful surge. Therefore, the counter trends coupled with spurt in daily cases would be the cause for concern in the near term," the agency said in a report.
"While the mortality rates have remained benign, the infection rate is increasing at a much faster rate than earlier."
Notably, the agency expects that India's vaccination drive would minimise the impact, the duration would be a function of its pace.
However, the agency cited mounting Covid-19 cases in India as opposed to benign conditions in advance economies could have an adverse effect on the investors' risk appetite.
"Also, a sharp economic recovery and reflationary trend have already been causing a rise in global yields. This also is a negative factor for risky assets such as equity."
"Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs), especially into the equity, have been reasonably strong in recent months, any reversal from the trend however could destabilise the ongoing favourable conditions across the financial markets."
Similarly, for the domestic credit markets, the agency said that amid a cautious financial system, the condition was improving, allowing low rated issuers to access capital though at a significantly high cost.
"Some of these gains could reverse and risk aversion could increase. The agency believes conducive financing options is necessary, and volatile capital market condition impinges such proposition."
"The agency however also believes the enormous banking system liquidity and proactiveness from the Reserve Bank of India will alleviate the risk of a market failure."
As per the report, the domestic G-Sec market is likely to stay benign on the renewed hope from a further monetary easing in case the situation worsens considerably.
"At the same time, any outflow from the capital market or pressure on balance of payment would open up room for the regulator to conduct open market purchases."
--IANS
rv/sn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU