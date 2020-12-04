RBI proposes liquidity enhancing measures for RRBs, directions to come soon

-
ALSO READ
Declining long-term market funding for NBFCs a concern, says RBI
NBFCs likely to see up to 250 bps increase in delinquencies in FY21: Crisil
India Ratings maintains negative outlook on NBFCs, HFCs for H2 FY21
Small, medium NBFCs need better credit support, says Industry players
FIDC seeks NBFCs' exemption from restriction on opening of current accounts
-
After banks and NBFCs, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now decided to facilitate a more efficient liquidity management in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
Accordingly, the apex bank has decided to extend the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) to RRBs. It has also decided to permit the RRBs to participate in the Call/Notice money market, both as borrowers and lenders.
RRBs are currently not permitted to access the liquidity windows of the Reserve Bank as well as the call/notice money market.
RBI will issue instructions on liquidity enhancing measures for RRBs soon.
--IANS
sn/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU