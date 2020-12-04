RBI proposes liquidity enhancing measures for RRBs, directions to come soon

After banks and NBFCs, the (RBI) has now decided to facilitate a more efficient management in (RRBs).

Accordingly, the apex bank has decided to extend the Adjustment Facility (LAF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) to RRBs. It has also decided to permit the RRBs to participate in the Call/Notice money market, both as borrowers and lenders.

RRBs are currently not permitted to access the windows of the Reserve Bank as well as the call/notice money market.

RBI will issue instructions on liquidity enhancing measures for RRBs soon.

--IANS

sn/sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)