Covid won't deter us from path of speedy GST reforms: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Work on revenue augmentation and rate rationalisation is being carried out by a panel of officers, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey tells Dilasha Seth on the occasion of the GST entering its fourth year of existence.

While not affirming new timelines for the simplified returns forms, Pandey says invoice matching is already happening at the back-end and quarterly payments are allowed for small taxpayers. Edited excerpts: What explains the high June GST collections of Rs 90,000 crore, when there was lockdown in May? These figures are largely reflective of domestic transactions ...