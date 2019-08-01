CRISIL revises down India's GDP growth estimate to 6.9% for FY20

Saying that the outlook for a spurt in consumption and private investment looks bleak in the short term, ratings agency has revised its growth estimate for 2019-20 to 6.9 per cent from its earlier estimate of 7.1 per cent.

However, it also said that the current economic slowdown is not as bad as the one India went through in FY13 and FY14, but akin to the one in 2009, when the recovery was quick.

The economy will pick up in the second half of the financial year, but will remain sluggish in the first half, it said in its report on economy outlook.

After two years of poor growth in corporate profits, but relatively better revenue growth, FY20 might show the opposite, with profit growth overtaking revenue growth, the report said. Airlines and telecom sector will contribute most to profitability growth, but revenue outlook would remain tepid in these sectors too, the report said.

Decline in auto sales has been the highlight of recent quarters. Increased regulation, tightening liquidity due to the non-banking financial companies crisis, and moderating income growth have been the reasons, said.

In addition to the auto sector crisis, softening of commodity prices is affecting the metals sector, and a lack of thrust to export-intensive sectors from the overvalued currency is adding to worries.

Further, farm incomes stagnated in 2018, according to the agency, along with tepid growth in urban incomes as well. Projecting a below normal rainfall - it has been lower than normal in initial months - along the farming season, it expects slowing farm incomes to get a fillip this time.

With regards to investments, the report said that capital investments is going to be largely driven by public investments in the medium term, while the share of private investment in the overall mix will reduce. Steel and cement will drive capex in 2019, the report said.

Over the longer term, infra investments have weakened as a proportion of the economy, and are likely to weaker further, projected.

The instruments to mend the situation, however, are limited. Revenue prospects are a tall order, and the near term onus is on monetary policy. There have been three consecutive rate cuts in 2019, and the financial markets expect a cut in August policy meeting too.

It said that the crisis in the non-banking space have affected real estate hard. Lending to real estate is slated to remain weak in coming months, and small and mid-size developers will bear the brunt, it said.

Commenting on the actions taken by the US Federal Reserve in the past few years, it said that it expects one rate cut in calendar year 2019. The Fed did cut interest rates on July 31. External financial conditions will remain conducive for attracting foreign capital flows due to this, Crisil said.