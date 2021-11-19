Customs launches second seize operation at Adani's Mundra port in 2 months

-
A joint customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team on Wednesday seized several containers at Adani-led Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.
While the cargo was listed as non-hazardous, the seized containers had hazard class-7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances), said Adani in its release today.
The containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection, said the company.
This is the second seizure at Adani’s Mundra Port. In September, the DRI and customs together had unearthed a large cache of contraband heroin from two containers from Afghanistan that had arrived at the Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT), Mundra.
Post the seizure in September, Adani Ports in its trade advisory had stated that its terminals would no longer handle export and import of container cargoes from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan effective November 15, 2021.
“Port operators have a limited role to play. It is the DRI and customs who keep the checks, we (Adani Ports) have been having our processes in place and we are extending all assistance possible,” Adani spokesperson told Business Standard.
Alongside, Mundra Port is not the only one which had seized such cargo in the last few months. The DRI in July seized about 300 kg of heroin at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), which was being smuggled from Afghanistan.
Along the 7,500 km coastline that India has there are 12 major ports and around 190 notified private ports.
“A port operator will not know what is inside the container. Those kinds of checks are with the customs and DRI only. So at our (port operator) end, there is nothing much we can do. It is all handled by the customs department,” explained B. Vimal, senior deputy traffic manager at Chennai Port.
JSW Infrastructure, Essar Ports, DP World and APM Terminals are among the private and multinational port players in the country, while Chennai Port, Paradip Port, Vizag port are among the major ports.
