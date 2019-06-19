Data Protection Bill to reach Parliament soon; rules may remain stringent

The government will not soften the proposed data storage norms that mandate server localisation, officials said on Tuesday. The Draft Personal Data Protection Bill, which will reach Parliament soon, will outline all sectoral norms, they said.

Officials laid to rest speculation that the Commerce Department and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may review current norms that industry has repeatedly called “stringent and unsustainable”. This comes a day after a large contingent of digital and tech majors, both domestic and foreign, met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush ...