Dec traffic at major ports sails to highest in FY23, rises 10.4 per cent

After three months of stagnant growth, cargo traffic at state-owned rose 10.4 per cent in December year-on-year (YoY), signaling a strong rebound in a year that has fared slower than expected. Twelve major handled cargo of 69.5 million tonnes (mt) in December, which is the highest during the current fiscal year. The volume is also 8 mt higher than the traffic over the past three months, which had been stuck at 61 mt since September. It is also the second-highest traffic volume handled by major in a month since the onset of Covid-19. Cumulatively, traffic at major ports reached 576 mt by December, which is nearly 9 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year. "The entire increase in volumes in December, Quarter and year can be explained by volumes of . However, container volumes have come under stress," said Mohit Kumar, a researcher with DAM Capital, who attributes the current surge to geopolitical tensions. Officials and experts suggest the current surge in cargo has also been aided by the increased use of the rail-sea-rail (RSR) mode for the domestic transportation of thermal coal. Business Standard previously reported that the power ministry has directed thermal power plants in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, as well as to source 10-15 per cent of their coal requirement through coastal shipping.

“Iron ore traffic saw a 42 per cent year-on-year growth in December. Since the removal of various export duties on the commodity in November, traffic which was earlier subdued has seen higher growth on account of pent-up inventory,” said Sai Krishna, vice-president and sector head at .

On a cumulative basis, iron ore traffic in FY23 is still 20 per cent less than last year, but experts expect these numbers to pick up further.

While thermal coal cargo is up 35 per cent in FY23, coking coal has seen a rise of 16 per cent.

According to experts, coking coal volumes may have seen growth on account of increased iron ore production, as the commodity is used to produce steel.

Container cargo continues to see subdued volumes because of slow . Krishna said high container rates in the first half of the fiscal year had caused container volumes to move towards bulk break cargo, which may improve going forward. So far in FY23, 124 mt of containers have been moved through major ports, which is hardly 1 per cent higher than the previous year.