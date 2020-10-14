Decision to waive off compound interest must be implemented by Nov 2: SC

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to decide on moratorium interest waiver issue today
SC protects loans not declared NPAs till Aug 31 from such action for now
Loan moratorium: SC adjourns hearing to Oct 5 as govt seeks more time
SC adjourns hearing on loan moratorium as RBI seeks time to file affidavit
Loan moratorium case: SC grants Centre, RBI a week to file affidavits
-
The government decision's to waive off compound interest payment for small borrowers during the six-month moratorium period should be implemented by November 2, said the Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to multiple media reports.
The government's decision is decision is welcome, but we need to see concrete results on the ground, said the court as it set November 2 as the next date of hearing in the matter, according to CNBC-TV18.
The Centre’s decision to fund the compound interest payment will come at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore, a senior government official told Business Standard earlier this week.
The Supreme Court is hearing a demanding waiver of interest charged by banks on instalments that have been deferred for repayment by the Reserve Bank of India through a six-month moratorium imposed in March.
The government has told the apex court it is ready to bear the burden of waiving compound interest for any individual or entity whose loan amount is less than Rs 2 crore, irrespective of whether they have availed of loan repayment moratorium or not. However, it had not stated the cost implications which will involve sponsoring compound interest of borrowers belonging to private lenders, too.
Besides, the finance ministry is going to take proposals related to setting up a development finance institution and a new policy on public sector enterprises to the Union Cabinet shortly, the government official cited above said, without delving much into the details.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU