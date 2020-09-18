Decoded: Why are farmers up in arms against Modi govt's farm bills?

Union Food Processing Minister and sole representative of the Shiromani Akali Dal - one of BJP’s oldest allies - in the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal tendered her resignation in opposition to the three agriculture related Ordinances introduced by the Modi government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ordinances, which relate to regulating out of mandi transactions and allowing free trade between them, facilitating and providing a framework for contract farming activities and exempting certain items from the Essential Commodities Act were announced as part of the Atmanirbhar ...