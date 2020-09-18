Many engaged in confusing farmers over reforms, says PM Narendra Modi

Amid the row over three agriculture reform bills that led to one of his Cabinet colleagues quitting on Thursday, Prime Minister assured that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue.

Commenting the opposition his government is facing over the bills, the Prime Minister said "many powers are engaged in creating confusion among the farmers".

"The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the and agriculture sector of the country. These bills will truly free the from middlemen and all obstacles," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. This will give our agriculture sector the benefit of modern technology, while empowering the farmers.

"There are many power trying to confuse the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will continue. This bill will actually provide many more options to the farmers. They are truly empowering."

Modi's statement comes amid Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation as Union Minister.

Harsimrat Kaur was the Minister for Food Processing. Her party is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led Democratic Alliance.

In a tweet, she said: "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister."

She called the agriculture-related bills introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament "anti-farmer".

--IANS

nnm/pgh/

