'Deep learning among top in-demand skills of 2020 in India'

-
ALSO READ
Artificial intelligence to make banking inclusive: Microsoft India head
India's AI spending to grow at 30.8% CAGR to $880.5 million in 2023: IDC
Quick AI adoption essential for future of work in India, says Intel
Budget should incentivise the use of technology and robotics: Official
Artificial intelligence solved a protein puzzle; why it matters
-
Deep learning and data engineering are top nanodegree programmes showing the country's growing interest towards artificial intelligence (AI) and data, says a new report.
According to a report by silicon-valley-based Udacity, Karnataka holds the lion's share for maximum nanodegree programmes in 2020.
As much as 24 per cent demand for deep learning and 34 per cent of the total demand for data engineering nanodegree programmes comes from Karnataka, the company said in a statement.
The demand for AI product manager (38 per cent) and product manager (60 per cent) is also the highest in the state.
Data science and deep learning are the most popular nanodegree programmes in Maharashtra. More than 40 per cent of the enrollments come from this state.
New Delhi is a frontrunner in the mainstream programming languages. It drew 22 per cent and 23 per cent demand for C++ and full stack web developer.A
The data analyst nanodegree program is also big in the region with 21 per cent enrollments coming from the National Capital Region.
More than half self-driving car engineers come from Tamil Nadu, the report said.
The state produced more than 50 per cent Self-Driving car engineers in 2020 in India.
The data is based on the number of enrollments during the year, showing the demand across different states and union territories.
--IANS
vc/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU