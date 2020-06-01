Delhi govt plans to generate jobs amid Covid-19 crisis, says official

The Delhi government will launch a special programme later this week to bring together job seekers and prospective employers in the city to generate more employment opportunities in wake of the lockdown, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the AAP government will soon come out with a slew of reforms to revive the national capital's economy which has been adversely affected due to the which has been in place for more than two months.

Last month, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting him to constitute a panel headed by the industries commissioner to comprehensively analyse and introduce measures to help people and businesses in "these tough times", with special focus on protection of interests of labours.

"Most migrant workers have moved out of Delhi. Also, several people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19-forced In view of this, the government will launch a web portal through which companies looking to hire and job seekers can register themselves for their requirements," official told PTI.

The official said that the portal is expected to be launched later this week.

"The move will provide job opportunities as companies will also need people to restart their business as the government has started lifting curbs in a phased manner," official also said.

Last month, Baijal had also asked Delhi Development Authority to use planning tools to stimulate the business environment by attracting investments and focusing on sectoral revival.

"Dwarka, Narela and Rohini sub-cities can be revamped with focus on attracting investment in commercial, IT, and educational sectors through meticulous planning with special focus on vacant land pieces as low hanging fruits," the LG had asked DDA.