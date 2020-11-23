Delhi govt reduces performance security of value of commercial contracts

-
ALSO READ
Mexico revises coronavirus death toll, says 193,170 had died by Sep 26
Major 20 economies see unprecedented contraction amid Covid-19: Report
Turkey's president says United Nations failed amid Covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19 impact: Italy's tourism sector estimated to shrink by 100 bn euros
United Nations summit in December to push action on Covid-19 pandemic
-
The Delhi government has reduced performance security to three per cent of the value of commercial contracts in view of financial problems being faced by contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official statement.
The government has decided to reduce performance security from the existing five to 10 per cent to three per cent of the value of the contract, for all existing commercial contracts, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
He said that all tenders and contracts issued or concluded till December 31, 2021, should also have the provision of reduced performance security.
The Delhi government has received many representations that on account of slowdown in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an acute financial crunch has been suffered by several commercial entities and contractors, which in turn is affecting timely execution of contracts, the statement said.
The deputy chief minister has said that keeping in mind the problems being faced by commercial entities and contractors, the Delhi government has decided to reduce performance security.
The Delhi government has also noted that additional performance security in case of abnormally low bids (ALBs) is being taken from contractors by various departments, though there is no provision for the same in the General Financial Rules or the Manuals for Procurement, he said.
"It has also been decided that no provisions should be kept in the bid documents regarding additional security deposit or bank guarantee in case of ALBs," Sisodia said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU