Singapore, Saudi companies push Indian solar tariffs to record low

-
ALSO READ
NTPC gets Niti Aayog, DIPAM nod to set up renewable energy biz arm
Spain's Solarpack Corp quotes lowest tariff of Rs 2.36/unit for solar power
TERI proposes Rs 40 trillion worth of Green Stimulus to revive growth, jobs
International Solar Alliance signs MoUs with NTPC, MNRE and World Bank
Total unit signs deal with Singapore LNG Corp for solar energy system
-
By Sudarshan Varadhan
CHENNAI (Reuters) - The Indian units of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd and Saudi Arabia-based Aljomaih Holding Co won government auctions to sell solar power for a record low of 2 rupees ($0.0270) per kilo watt hour (kWh), sources said.
The tariff represented a discount of nearly a sixth from the lowest bid for solar power of 2.36 rupees in the auctions conducted by Solar Energy Corp of India Ltd (SECI) in June.
India, the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has set a target of raising its renewable energy to 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 450 GW, from about 90 GW now.
Sembcorp's Indian unit Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd will operate a solar plant with a capacity of 400 megawatts (MW), while Aljomaih Energy and Water Co will construct a 200 MW plant, a screengrab of the results of the auctions conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corp of India Ltd (SECI) showed.
Three sources familiar with the matter, including a SECI official, independently confirmed the development. NTPC and Sembcorp declined comment. Reuters was not able to contact Aljomaih for comment beyond regular business hours.
SECI, the country's main agency for renewable energy adoption, awards contracts to the company offering to sell electricity at the lowest price, following which a power purchase agreement (PPA) is signed.
The decline in renewable energy generation costs has helped India in its drive to use green power to fight climate change. India's largest electricity generator NTPC Ltd won the licence to operate the remaining 470 MW at 2.01 rupees per kWh. The companies will develop the power plants in India's northwestern desert state of Rajasthan.
($1 = 74.1883 Indian rupees)
(Corrects last paragraph to show Rajasthan is a northwestern state, not northeastern)
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Barbara Lewis and David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU