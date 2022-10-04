JUST IN
Democracy at work: How various national parties elect their leaders

While the leaders of bigger national parties like BJP and INC have limitation to their powers, smaller parties tend to give wholesome control to their leaders

Topics
national politics | Indian National Congress | Bharatiya Janata Party

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Shashi Tharoor file nomination for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Shashi Tharoor file nomination for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Among the seven national parties recognised by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the common theme in their election of their leader is that it is indirect. In the context of the upcoming elections to the post of president of the Indian National Congress (INC), where Mallikargun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray, it is instructive to examine how each party goes about this crucial business of electing their national leader.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:19 IST

