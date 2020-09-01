JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Exempt NBFC sector from new current account opening guidelines: FIDC
Business Standard

Despite Covid, East Coast Railway carries 72.2 mt of freight during Apr-Aug

It has utilised about 7,135 wagons per day during the April-July period in the current financial year

Topics
Coronavirus | Railways  | Railways freight Corridor

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
The ECoR has loaded 15.11 mt of freight in August, registering a 5.3 per cent growth over the year-ago month

The East Coast Railway (ECoR)

has carried 72.2 million tonne (mt) of freight in the first five months of the current fiscal, despite several challenges in the COVID-19 crisis, an official said on Tuesday.

It has utilised about 7,135 wagons per day during the April-July period in the current financial year, he said.

According to him, daily utilisation of wagons has improved to 7,378 by end of August.

The ECoR has loaded 15.11 mt of freight in August, registering a 5.3 per cent growth over the year-ago month, the official said.

The railway authorities applauded its staffers and all the stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel and cement plants, petroleum companies and the Food Corporation of India for the achievement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 23:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU