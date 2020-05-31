DGCA to boost safety checks on airlines, airports after deficiencies fou

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is stepping up it's safety checks after an inspection revealed deficiencies in health and maintenance measures implemented by airports and airlines.

Spot checks were carried out at eleven airports earlier in the week to test the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines. The inspections coincided with the resumption of on Monday. In all, 72 planes belonging to airlines, non scheduled operators and flying clubs were inspected.

At Chennai, the team found that the disposal of masks and gloves was not carried out in line with the prescribed guidelines.

ALSO READ: Indian economy on course for full-year contraction: DBS Bank economist

Instructions have been issued to the airport and two airlines for proper segregation of bio medical waste.

Also, cleaners working inside an aircraft belonging to a low cost airline at Chennai were found without gloves and face shields and were advised to wear personal protective equipment.

A Chennai airport spokesperson said sufficient number of bins had been provided for the disposal of masks, both inside the terminal and on the airside.

The inspection also revealed shortcomings in maintenance of planes kept in hangars. While cargo and relief operations were underway, a majority of aircraft had to be kept in preservation mode until May 25 according to the prescribed norms.

Maintenance manuals require airlines to cover engines, inlets and openings on an aircraft to prevent accumulation of dust or entry of insects.

Inspectors found that on 7 planes in Hyderbad and Kochi these coverings were either torn or tapes were used instead of the prescribed material.

ALSO READ: Indians launch SOS campaign to fly home with minors having US citizenship

"We are carrying out inspections to ensure that all the safety guidelines are being followed. The observations have been shared with all the operators for suitable action. More checks will follow," said Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar.

He added that the regulator would also check whether airlines were disinfecting planes before each departure and whether deep cleaning was being carried out as laid down in the guidelines.

On May 22, the regulator had issued guidelines to airlines and asked them to ensure there is no compromise on engineering and operational requirements. The airlines were instructed to ensure serviceability of planes and also carry out fumigation of planes.