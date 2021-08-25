DGCA to make drug test mandatory for pilots and air traffic controllers

Indian regulator, the Directorate General of (DGCA) has released a draft procedure for examination of aviation personnel and crew members, for consumption of psychoactive substances, and sought comments from stakeholders over the next 30 days before implementing them as regulation.

Asking and airports to do random checks on crew and air traffic controllers it proposed that violators will be suspended from a minimum of three years to permanent cancellation of license

The proposed rules are similar to those prescribed by the US Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Europe introduced rules for screening pilots for psychoactive substances in 2018 following the Eurowings crash of 2015 which killed 150.

Accident investigators had concluded that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately flew the Airbus A320 aircraft into the Alps. Prosecutors concluded that Lubitz was suffering from a mental disorder with psychotic symptoms that led to suicidal thoughts and he had concealed his illness from his employer.

Pilots and cabin crew undergo a pre-flight breath analyser test for alcohol. Last year, the Directorate General of (DGCA) extended the test to cover ground personnel, engineers and air traffic controllers as well.

The draft regulation says that all scheduled commercial aircraft operators and air navigation service (ANS) providers shall carryout, random drug testing for the consumption of psychoactive substances of flight crew members and air traffic controllers employed by them respectively at the facilities established by them using the services of an appropriate laboratory.

The aviation regulator noted that worldwide spread of use of psychoactive substances, their general availability and the ever-increasing number of addicted users is a serious concern to aviation safety. “Their use causes behavioural, cognitive and physiological changes. This manifests in dependence, major health related issues and negative effect on performance. “Considering the National data, there is a potential for the use of psychoactive substance in the society, impacting the safety in Civil Aviation. Therefore there is a need for setting up a preventive mechanism,” said.

in the draft regulations has proposed that in case the screening test is positive, the employee shall be immediately removed from the safety sensitive duty till a confirmatory report is received and that in case a person refuses for the test on second occasion or is tested positive after first occasion of refusal for testing, his or her license shall be suspended for a period of three years and any subsequent violation shall lead to the cancellation of license. The tests would consist of a screening test and a confirmatory test. The screening test will be carried out at the airport or the ATC complex and will be recorded on video.

"The medical personnel of the concerned organization shall associate during this process. This programme shall ensure that at least 5% of the employees of an organization, as mentioned in para 4.1 of the Civil Aviation Requirements, are covered in a year," it added.