Digital commission likely to clear pitch for broadband connectivity for all

The Digital Communications Commission, the country’s top decision-maker for the sector, may in a meeting on Saturday approve the government's proposal to give broadband connectivity to all citizens. The proposal is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on August 15 to connect in a thousand days over 600,000 villages with optical fibre network.

Besides, high speed internet connectivity via submarine optical fibre cable will be extended to Lakshadweep in this period. The mission will facilitate equitable access to broadband services, especially in ...