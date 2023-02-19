Digital competition law panel to hold first meeting on February 22

-
The first meeting of the digital competition law committee, chaired by ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) Secretary Manoj Govil, will be held on February 22, according to government sources.
The 16-member committee includes chairperson, competition commission of India, Saurabh Srivastava, chairman, Indian Angel Network and cofounder of industry body NASSCOM.
MCA has asked NITI Aayog, departments of commerce, economic affairs, consumer affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to nominate a member for the committee, not below the rank of joint secretary.
The MCA secretary is also expected to nominate certain members to take part in the committee discussions including technology experts.
Among the law firms on the panel are Haigreve Khaitan of Khaitan & Co, Pallavi Shardul Shroff of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Anand Pathak, P&A Law Offices, Rahul Rai, Axiom5 Law Chamber.
A parliamentary committee had suggested the need of a digital competition law. The house panel had underlined the need for ex-ante regulations for the big tech.
They are cautionary and based on anticipated changes or activity.
