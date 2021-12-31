Digital transaction volume grew at 50% in four years, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Linking Aadhaar to voter ID: Why the law had to be amended, what govt says
Aadhaar seeding must for EPF deposits from Sept, extended for north-east
No outages in facility linking Aadhaar with PAN, EPFO: UIDAI
Lok Sabha clears Bill to link voter ID, Aadhaar amid protests
Not worried about rivals, says PhonePe's Nigam after opening data for all
-
The volume of digital transactions rose to 55.54 billion in FY21 from 10.85 billion in FY17, at a compounded annual growth rate of 50.42 per cent, according to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).
1.Aadhaar provided to over 1.26 billion people till October 31. UIDAI made 57 Aadhaar Sewa Kendras (ASKs) operational till October 31, will set up 166 ASKs in 122 cities
2. 53.6 mn candidates enrolled, and 45.4 mn trained under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan scheme
3. Around 368,000 candidates have signed up for The FutureSkills PRIME ecosystem that aims to reskill or upskill 412,000 professionals
4. Trained about 52,000 specialised manpower under Special Manpower Development Programme for Chips to System Design
5. Direct jobs given to 45,500 under the BPO promotion scheme
6. Of the 61 operational Software Technology Parks of India, 53 are in tier II, III cities
Source: MeitY
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU