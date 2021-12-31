Digital transaction volume grew at 50% in four years, shows data

The volume of rose to 55.54 billion in FY21 from 10.85 billion in FY17, at a compounded annual growth rate of 50.42 per cent, according to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

1. provided to over 1.26 billion people till October 31. UIDAI made 57 Sewa Kendras (ASKs) operational till October 31, will set up 166 ASKs in 122 cities

2. 53.6 mn candidates enrolled, and 45.4 mn trained under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saks­harta Abhiyan scheme

3. Around 368,000 candidates have signed up for The FutureSkills PRIME ecosystem that aims to reskill or upskill 412,000 professionals

4. Trained about 52,000 specialised manpower under Special Manpower Development Programme for Chips to System Design

5. Direct jobs given to 45,500 under the BPO promotion scheme

6. Of the 61 operational Software Technology Parks of India, 53 are in tier II, III cities

Source: MeitY