Discoms achieving targets before March 2019 deadline to be awarded

The power ministry has announced cash award for power distribution companies that achieve their household electrification target before the March 2019 deadline. Under the first quantum of the award, the first discom/power department to achieve 100 per cent household electrification by November 30, 2018 will be provided a cash award of Rs 5 million. From this amount, Rs 2 million will be given to the division of discom/power department with highest number of households electrified.

First Published: Mon, October 15 2018. 22:59 IST

