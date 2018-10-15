Discoms achieving targets before March 2019 deadline to be awarded

-
ALSO READ
Long regulatory road before Delhi govt penalises discoms for power cuts
Power demand touches record high as temperature soars across India
When vision meets reality
State discoms give lukewarm response to Centre's digital transaction call
Wind power tariffs to be sustainable at around Rs 3 per unit in 2018-19
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU