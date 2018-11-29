JUST IN
NITI Aayog under fire for holding press conference on revised GDP data
'Discuss, dissect' GDP data: NITI Aayog V-C accepts Chidambaram's challenge

Chidambaram had termed the revision of GDP data as a 'hatchet job' by NITI Aayog and said it was time to wind up the 'utterly worthless body'

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday accepted the challenge of former finance minister P Chidambaram for a debate on the revised GDP data which showed economic growth during the current NDA regime was better than that in the UPA rule.

"Hon. @PChidambaram_IN Ji,challenge accepted. Let's discuss & dissect back series data. I gave 3 hrs of detailed interview yesterday & it is somewhat disingenuous of you to say that I asked the media to not ask questions.

Do give more coherent reasons for ur difficulty with new data," Kumar said in a tweet.

