'Discuss, dissect' GDP data: NITI Aayog V-C accepts Chidambaram's challenge

-
ALSO READ
Govt cuts GDP growth data during UPA regime, says 'nothing misleading'
Congress accuses Modi govt of 'manipulating' GDP data of previous years
NITI Aayog under fire for holding press conference on revised GDP data
No surprises
Govt releases GDP back-series data, slashes growth rate during UPA era
-
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday accepted the challenge of former finance minister P Chidambaram for a debate on the revised GDP data which showed economic growth during the current NDA regime was better than that in the UPA rule.
"Hon. @PChidambaram_IN Ji,challenge accepted. Let's discuss & dissect back series data. I gave 3 hrs of detailed interview yesterday & it is somewhat disingenuous of you to say that I asked the media to not ask questions.
Do give more coherent reasons for ur difficulty with new data," Kumar said in a tweet.
Hon. @PChidambaram_IN Ji,challenge accepted. Let’s discuss & dissect back series data. I gave 3 hrs of detailed interview yesterday & it is somewhat disingenuous of you to say that I asked the media to not ask questions. Do give more coherent reasons for ur difficulty with new data https://t.co/RxF38JZutx— Rajiv Kumar
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU