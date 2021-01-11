Domestic air traffic down by 45% at 7.1 million in December: Icra

-
ALSO READ
Out of cash, but airlines try ultra-cheap fares to get people flying again
Aviation stocks rise as govt allows airlines to increase capacity
IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1
GoAir pilots shut down P&W engine mid-air, even after fixes: Report
DGCA allows airlines 13,000 flights in winter, 44% lower than last year
-
India's domestic traffic declined around 45 per cent to about 71 lakh passengers in December last year over December 2019 even as passenger traffic was up 12 per cent sequentially over November 2020, ratings agency Icra said in a release.
The capacity deployment in December 2020 at around 67 per cent (vis-a-vis December 2019) is a significant increase over the 52 per cent capacity deployed in October 2020 and 59 per cent in November, Icra said in a release.
The Indian aviation industry has witnessed a continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in December 2020, with a sequential growth (over November 2020) of around 12 per cent to about 71 lakh passengers, the ratings agency said.
The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 from the resumption of domestic operations on May 25, 2020 to 2,230 on Day 219 (December 28, 2020), Kinjal Shah, Vice President, Icra said.
For December 2020, the average daily departures were nearly 2,048, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 3,062 in December 2019, though better than some 1,806 in November last year, she added.
"The average number of passengers per flight during December last year was 112, against an average of 137 passengers per flight in December 2019. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of around 72 per cent in December 2020, against 87.9 per cent in December 2019, that too on a low capacity," Shah said.
The PLF for December was lower than the 75 per cent in November due to the increase in capacity deployment by 17 per cent, she said, adding "overall, from May 25, 2020 till December 31, 2020, domestic passenger traffic has been pegged at around 29.9 million."
After resuming operations in a phased manner with restricted capacity in May, the Civil Aviation Ministry further expanded it to 80 per cent from December 3, 2020.
The international passenger traffic, which is being carried out under various arrangements, has been around 17.7 lakh for the period May 7, 2020 to December 31, 2020, Icra said.
For December 2020, international passenger traffic for Indian carriers was recorded at around 3.1 lakh, a year-on-year decline of about 87 per cent, the ratings agency said in the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU