Domestic air traffic in August jumps 34% sequentially, says DGCA

PLI scheme for drones to open new verticals for drone utilisation: Experts
Around 6.7 million domestic passengers travelled by air in August, 33.83 per cent higher than 5 million who travelled in July, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

The cap on capacity was increased to 72.5 per cent from August 12. Earlier airlines could only operate up to 65 per cent of their capacity. All airlines have reported an increase in load factors.

Industry wise seat occupancy in August stood at 70.2 per cent. IndiGo, Vistara, and AirAsia India reported the best on-time performance among airlines. IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 96.5 per cent in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

First Published: Thu, September 16 2021. 23:47 IST

