Domestic cooking gas prices rise by Rs 50, at highest level since Feb 2014

The latest rise in prices by Rs 50 has taken the prices of domestic to their highest levels since February 2014.



Among metro cities, Kolkata continued to have the highest domestic LPG prices at Rs 1,129 per cylinder refill, followed by Chennai at Rs 1,118. Delhi (Rs 1,103) and Mumbai (Rs 1,102.5) remained at par. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) had last revised the price of the standard 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in July 2022.



The prices were raised since global volatility in fuel prices as a result of the war in Ukraine, have now largely subsided, a senior official at Indian Oil Corporation Limited said. “Prices of domestic were largely untouched for long periods during the war.



The OMCs are expecting to recoup losses they suffered during this time,” he said. \



In May 2022, the government announced a targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per (14.2 kg) cylinder for 90 million Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for up to 12 refills for 2022-23.



The state-run companies also raised commercial LPG rates by Rs 350 for the 19 kg commercial cylinders, which now costs Rs 2,119 per refill in Delhi. India has about 313.7 million domestic LPG consumers, according to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell.



OMCs sold nearly 21.8 million metric tonnes of LPG during April-December 2022, of which about 86.6 per cent was sold in the domestic sector.

9 straight price hikes for domestic cooking gas Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Mar 1, 2022 1103 1129 1102.5 1118.5 July 6, 2022 1053 1079 1052.5 1068.5 May 19, 2022 1003 1029 1002.5 1018.5 May 7, 2022 999.5 1026 999.5 1015.5 March 22, 2022 949.5 976 949.5 965.5 October 6, 2021 899.5 926 899.5 915.5 September 1, 2021 884.5 911 884.5 900.5 August 17, 2021 859.5 886 859.5 875.5 July 1, 2021 834.5 861 834.5 850.5 June 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 Source : IOCL Note : All figures in Rupees



Major hike in commercial LPG prices after long lull Month Final retail prices in Delhi (Rs) Price rise/fall (Rs) Mar 1, 2023 2119.69 350.69 Feb 1, 2023 1769 0 Jan 1, 2023 1769 25 Dec 1, 2022 1744 0 Nov 1, 2022 1744 -115.5 Oct 1, 2022 1859.5 -25.5 Sep 1, 2022 1885 -91.5 Aug 1, 2022 1976.5 -36 Jul 6, 2022 2012.5 -8.5 Jul 1, 2022 2021 -198 Jun 1, 2022 2219 N/A Source : IOCL Note : Minus (green) denotes a price cut, red denotes price increase