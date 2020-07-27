Don't extend loan moratorium, it is being misused, Deepak Parekh urges RBI

HDFC chairman on Monday made strong plea to not to extend the moratorium beyond August as some borrowers who have the ability pay, are taking advantage of the relaxation to defer payments.

Refraining from responding to the call, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said there is lot of interest in suggestions given by Parekh, adding that he had taken note oif them but would not be able to comment on them immediately. The governor was interacting with members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

In March 2020, RBI allowed the loan moratorium as a step to mitigate the burden of debt servicing and enable continuity of viable businesses and households impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. RBI initially allowed it for three months ending May 2020 and later extended the period by another three months till August end.





While agreeing with RBI governor's optimism about economic prospects at webinar by CII, Parekh said there is talk another extension of three months. "This (moratorium) is going to adversely impact the financial sector entities especially small non-banking finance companies (NBFCs)," he said. Parekh also made out case for RBI directly buying corporate bonds to provide much liquidity and one-time restructuring of loans.

The Financial Stability Report released last Friday said the regulatory dispensations -- moratorium on loan instalments and deferment of interest payments -- may have implications on the financial health of sheduled commercial banks, going forward.

Supervised Entities (SEs) have largely implemented these regulatory relief measures. Nearly half the customers accounting for about half the outstanding availed the benefit of the relief measures (moratorium), report said.

According to FSR, 29 per cent of NBFC customers have availed of moratorium. Also about 49 per cent of total outstanding loans of NBFCs were under moratorium on April 30.