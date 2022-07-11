DoT bars use of non-trusted telecom gear for network expansion

-
The Department of Telecom has banned the use of non-trusted telecom gear for expansion of communications networks in the country.
According to amended rules for the telecom licences issued on Monday, DoT has added the word "expansion" to plug a gap in previous rules that were issued to restrict the use of non-trusted telecom gear in the telecom networks.
"With effect from June 15, 2021, the licencee shall only connect trusted products in its network and also seek permission from designated authority for upgradation or expansion of existing network utilising the telecommunication equipment not designated as trusted products," it said.
The amendments will be applicable for all telecom licences.
In 2020, the government approved the National Security Directive on the Telecommunication Sector.
Under the directive, the government will declare a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country's telecom network.
Till date, the government has not included any Chinese equipment in the list.
